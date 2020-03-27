Frenship ISD postpones bond election until November due to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release Frenship Independent School District:

The Frenship ISD May 2, 2020 bond election will now be held on November 3, 2020. The Frenship ISD Board of Trustees unanimously authorized the postponement during their regularly scheduled school board meeting on Thursday.

On March 18, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation allowing for political subdivisions to postpone their May 2, 2020 special or general elections.

With businesses remaining closed, restrictions on the size of groups, and concerns for the safety and wellbeing of the Frenship community, the Board of Trustees approved changing the election to November 3, 2020.

“We feel postponing the election was the appropriate decision given public health concerns related to COVID-19. For now, we are focusing our energy and resources on meeting the needs of our learners, their families, and our staff,” said Dr. Michelle McCord, Frenship ISD Superintendent.

Below are additional date changes for the Frenship ISD bond election:

Voter Registration Deadline: October 5, 2020

Deadline to Submit an Application for Ballot by Mail (ABM): October 23, 2020

Early Voting: October 19 – October 30, 2020

Election Day: November 3, 2020

Designated as one of the fastest growing school districts in Texas, the Frenship Board of Trustees approved the call for a bond election in January to address the District’s rapid student growth. More than 90% of the proposed $299.7 million bond is dedicated to building additional schools and renovating existing facilities to accommodate increased student enrollment.

For more information on the proposed bond, visit www.frenship.net

(This is a press release from FISD.)