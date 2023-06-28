LUBBOCK, Texas — Frenship ISD announced on Wednesday Brandy Copeland as the new principal for its ninth elementary school scheduled to open in August 2024.

According to a release, Copeland will begin her 20th year in education and fourth year at Frenship ISD. She started at Frenship ISD as the principal of Westwind Elementary in 2020.

Copeland has served in educational leadership positions for the last 10 years, said the release, and was a past recipient of the Region 18 Assistant Principal of the year during her time in Midland.

During the next year, Copeland will work on “logistics of opening the ninth elementary school including staffing, campus procedures, and ensuring the facility and programs are equitable to Frenship’s existing eight elementary campuses.”

“My goal is to bring the same standard of excellence you can find at every Frenship school…,” Copeland expressed.