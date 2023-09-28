LUBBOCK, Texas — Frenship ISD was ranked as one of the best public school districts in Texas for students to attend and teachers to work, according to a report from Niche.com.

Out of more than 1000 districts across Texas, the newly released rankings show Frenship move from the #22 spot to the #14 spot for Best School Districts in Texas and #14 Best Places to Teach in Texas.

According to the report, Frenship ISD was also voted for the #1 Best School District in the Lubbock Area and #1 Best Places to Teach in the Lubbock Area.

“Frenship is such a special place – it is a home, a community that prides itself on a rich tradition of excellence,” said Frenship ISD Superintendent Dr. Michelle McCord.

Frenship ISD said in a press release it is currently building its ninth elementary school scheduled to open in August 2024 and a second high school scheduled to open in 2025.