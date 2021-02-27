Frenship ISD senior selected as finalist for the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Frenship ISD:

Frenship ISD is proud to announce Frenship High School senior Alejandro Gutierrez Fiol has advanced as a finalist for the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. Fiol is one of only 15,000 high school students nationwide to be selected for the honor.

During this highly competitive process, more than 1.5 million high school students took the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test to become eligible for the program. Fiol was one of the highest-scoring entrants in Texas earning him a spot as a semi-finalist and now a finalist.

To be selected as a finalist, Fiol submitted a detailed scholarship application including information about his academic records, school and community activities, leadership characteristics, and awards he has earned.

As a finalist, Fiol is now in the running to receive a National Merit Scholarship. Approximately 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million will be awarded later this spring.

Frenship wants to congratulate Fiol on his outstanding representation of Frenship High School and wish him good luck in the final round.

(News release from the Frenship Independent School District)