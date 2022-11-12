WOLFFORTH, Texas — For a fourth consecutive year, Frenship Independent School District student Cesar Guzman is headed to the National Spanish Spelling Bee.

According to a press release from Frenship ISD, Guzman, a fifth-grader at Willow Bend Elementary, recently clinched first-place in the 12th Annual Lubbock Spanish Spelling Bee Championship.

His win secured his spot at the national competition this summer.

Cesar Guzman (Photo provided in a press release by Frenship ISD) Cesar Guzman and his family (Photo provided in a press release by Frenship ISD)

“This is the fifth year a Frenship dual language student has made it to nationals. This speaks highly of the type of bilingual program Frenship has implemented and the rigorous instruction provided by our teachers,” said Frenship ISD’s Bilingual and ESL Coordinator Senon Cruz in the press release. “Not only am I very proud of Cesar’s hard work and dedication, but also his coach and teacher Robert Nunez and the relationships he establishes with the students and families,”

Over the next several months, Guzman and Nunez will continue to practice and study to go head-to-head against students from across the nation this summer.