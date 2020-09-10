Frenship ISD student named National Merit Scholar semifinalist

WOLFFORTH, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Frenship ISD. Frenship ISD is proud announce Frenship High School senior Alejandro Gutierrez Fiol is a Semifinalist for the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. Fiol is one of only 16,000 Semifinalists selected nationwide, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced the Semifinalists this week, stating Fiol and the other Semifinalists can compete for approximately 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million to be offered next spring.

According to NMSC, approximately 15,000 students are expected to advance to Finalists. Those Finalists will then have the opportunity to win scholarships and earn the title of Merit Scholar.

“I am very excited about this award because I feel like it can open up a lot of new opportunities for the future that I wouldn’t have thought were possible just a few years ago,” said Fiol.

This process is no easy task. Fiol and more than 1.5 million students across the nation took the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test to become eligible for the program. As a Semifinalist, Fiol was one of the highest-scoring entrants in Texas.

“There are only 1,441 semifinalists in Texas for the Class of 2021. This is a huge accomplishment,” said Julie Pratt, Frenship ISD Advanced Academics and Counseling Coordinator. “He has a strong work ethic, and he is a great, hard-working young man.”

To become a Finalist, Fiol and the other Semifinalist must submit a detailed scholarship application that includes information about their academic records, school and community activities, leadership abilities, and awards and honors they have earned.

Finalists are expected to be announced in February.