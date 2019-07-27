Frenship ISD teacher named Region 17 2020 Elementary Teacher of the Year

WOLFFORTH, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Frenship ISD:

For the second year in a row, Frenship Independent School District is celebrating the distinction of receiving a Region 17 Teacher of the Year Award. This week, Sara Simpson, a second grade teacher at Oak Ridge Elementary, was named the Region 17 2020 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Back in May, Simpson was awarded the Frenship ISD Elementary Teacher of the Year landing her a spot in the regional competition that spans across 60 school districts in the South Plains. Now as the Region 17 2020 Elementary Teacher of the Year, Simpson will be in the running for the Texas Teacher of the Year along with the other regional winners.

“I love being a teacher; it completes who I am as a person. I honesty cannot think of anything I would rather do, and to receive recognition for doing what I love is both an honor and humbling,” said Simpson. “Loving and serving the kids and their families is the ‘Frenship Way’ and I am proud to be a small part of that.”

Simpson is going into her 13th year of teaching and joined Oak Ridge Elementary in 2017. Her peers and Oak Ridge Elementary Principal Shane Langen say the nomination is no surprise as they continually see Simpson’s passion and dedication to guiding young students to their potential.

“I was excited for her, for her kids, for the parents in the classroom and the whole school in general,” said Langen. “She is just a prime example of the ‘Frenship Way’ and Serve Model, and she takes that into her class. She’s a team player. Her kids come first; it’s just who she is. She greets them at the door, and everyone one of them knows she loves them.”

This is the second year a Frenship ISD teacher has held the regional honor of Elementary Teacher of the Year. Upland Heights fifth grade teacher Tiffany Beeles was named the Region 17 2019 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

(News release from the Frenship Independent School District)