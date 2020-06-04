Frenship ISD Teacher Named Texas PTA Secondary Teacher of the Year

(The following is a news release from Frenship ISD)

Austin, TX (June 1, 2020)—Texas PTA today announced the recipients for the 2020 Outstanding Educator of the Year Awards. Among several awardees at the elementary, secondary, and district level – we are happy to share that Mr. Dana Vinson from Frenship High School is this year’s Secondary Teacher of the Year.

“Texas PTA recognizes the important role educators and administrators play in our student’s lives,” says Sheri Doss, Texas PTA President. “Our children take on a great deal, but their success is a shared responsibility. The men and women in Texas schools give our students both support and guidance, not to mention a top tier education. We are honored to turn the spotlight back on them!”

Each year, Texas PTA puts out a call for all members to nominate outstanding educators in their

communities. Nominations are received from across the state. (This school year alone, over 2300 campus PTAs and 520,000 volunteers help make up the strong voice and presence of PTA in Texas.) After a careful review process, selections are made in the spring. Both the nomination and nominee profile carry weight in the decision process.

This year, Elisha Reese from Frenship High School PTSA nominated Mr. Vinson. Her nomination reads in part:

“[Mr. Vinson] is constantly learning and teaching his students the newest trends and skills in th

automotive industry and gives all of his students hands on experience every single day. Students who normally disengage with school have found hope and a new purpose after taking his class. Students who don’t necessarily want to attend college now have a career goal and a new hope of being successful after graduation.”

Mr. Vinson joins his fellow 2020 Outstanding Educator of the Year awardees:



Maria-Elena Pacheco, Dallas ISD Elementary Teacher of the Year

Dr. Debbie Litton, Calallen ISD Elementary Principal of the Year

Dr. Steve Flores, Round Rock ISD Superintendent of the Year

Derrice Randle, Rockwall ISD Secondary Principal of the Year

Awardees have been extended a special invitation to attend the Talk of Texas Lunch on October 17, 2020, during the association’s statewide convention in Dallas (moved from the original July date due to COVID-19).

During the event, this year’s Outstanding Educators and their nominees will take the stage in front of a room packed with their biggest PTA fans.

“The Talk of Texas Lunch is a special event,” added Magen Davis, Texas PTA Director of Events and Programs “More than an awards ceremony, it is a collection of priceless moments between our volunteers and the people who truly shine in our schools and school districts.”

Before October, Texas PTA will also celebrate the achievements of the 2020 Outstanding Educators at fall board meetings for their school districts. For more information on the nomination process, visit

https://www.txpta.org/share-the-love.

(This is a news release from Frenship ISD)