Frenship ISD teacher selected as Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year finalist

Frenship ISD is excited to announce Frenship Middle School teacher Ida Cisneros has been selected as one of three finalists statewide for the 2021 Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year.

The Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) made the announcement on September 9, listing six educators from across the state including three finalists for elementary and three finalists for secondary. Cisneros will compete against two other secondary-level teachers for the distinguished honor.



“Every day in public schools across Texas, teachers perform miracles as they inspire children for lifelong learning,” said Kevin Brown, executive director of TASA, which has coordinated the Texas Teacher of the Year program since 2011. “These six finalists are among the best in a profession that is perhaps the most important in our nation, both for individual children and for society. They are national heroes and deserve this tremendous honor. They have distinguished themselves among thousands of outstanding, dedicated teachers across our state and nation have who have answered the call to serve others.”



In May, Cisneros, an FMS language arts and reading teacher, was announced as the Frenship ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year and advanced to the Regional competition where she was selected as the Region 17 Secondary Teacher of the Year. According to TASA, Cisneros was then chosen as a state finalist out of 20 secondary teachers from the Texas Education Service Center regions.



“I know one hundred percent that there are amazing teachers out there who never get this kind of recognition,” Cisneros said, “so to be receiving it, is just mind blowing.”



For the state-level competition, Cisneros will be interviewed September 12, 2020, by a panel of judges composed of representatives of educational leadership associations, community and business leaders, a member of the State Board for Educator Certification, a member of the State Board of Education, and prior Texas Teachers of the Year.



Cisneros said going into the interview process, she will simply remember who she is as a teacher. She said ultimately, she just wants her students to grow into successful individuals and that will remain her focus.



“Every kid can learn and every kid is gifted with that privilege to come to school and to be served by teachers who will fall in love with them, who care about them, and who want them to succeed,” Cisneros said. “I want to hear about them growing into successful adults and accomplishing the things they talked about in middle school.”



One secondary teacher from across the state will be named the 2021 Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year during a live virtual awards ceremony on September 30.

