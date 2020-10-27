Frenship ISD to delay school by 2 hours for severe weather

WOLFFORTH, Texas (Press Release) –– The following is a press release from Frenship ISD.

Frenship ISD will delay the start of school by two hours on Tuesday, October 27 due to inclement weather and poor driving conditions. Buses are scheduled to run a regular route two hours later than normal on pavement only.

Frenship ISD will continue to monitor the weather conditions over night and tomorrow morning. Additional updates or changes will be communicated to parents through a callout and posted to the District’s website at www.Frenship.net and social media pages.