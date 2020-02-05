Breaking News
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 5
Abernathy ISD Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation Borden County Schools Brownfield ISD Calvary Weekday MInistries Christ the King School Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Options - Day Program Cradles to Crayons Creative Learning Center Dawson ISD Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Elite Learing Academy I & II First Christian Child Development Center Frenship ISD Klondike ISD Lamesa ISD Loop ISD Lubbock ISD Lubbock Lake Landmark My Little Playhouse Learning Center, Lubbock My Little Playhouse, Brownfield New World Christian Learning Center O'Donnell ISD Olton ISD Plainview ISD Post ISD Premiere High School Richard Milburn Academy Sands CISD Seminole ISD Sharp Academy Snyder ISD South Plains College South Plains Food Bank Southcrest Christian School Southland ISD Springlake-Earth ISD St. Luke's Pre-School and PDO StarCare Specialty Health System Starting Small Child Development Center Stepping Stones Tiny Tots U Learning Academy Treehouse Children's Academy Trinity Christian Schools Triumph Public High Schools, Lubbock Wayland Baptist University, Plainview Wee Care Whitharral ISD Wilson ISD

Frenship ISD to delay Wednesday classes for winter weather

WOLFFORTH, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Frenship Independent School District. Frenship ISD will have a two-hour delayed start time on Wednesday, February 5th due to the possibility of inclement weather. Buses are scheduled to run a regular route two hours later than normal. Faculty and staff are asked to report to their campus as quickly and safely as possible. 

The District will continue to communicate any additional changes via call outs, Frenship ISD Facebook and Twitter pages, and the Frenship ISD website: www.frenship.net

