Frenship ISD to delay Wednesday classes for winter weather

WOLFFORTH, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Frenship Independent School District. Frenship ISD will have a two-hour delayed start time on Wednesday, February 5th due to the possibility of inclement weather. Buses are scheduled to run a regular route two hours later than normal. Faculty and staff are asked to report to their campus as quickly and safely as possible.

The District will continue to communicate any additional changes via call outs, Frenship ISD Facebook and Twitter pages, and the Frenship ISD website: www.frenship.net

(This is a press release from Frenship ISD)