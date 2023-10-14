LUBBOCK, Texas — Frenship ISD is preparing to open two new schools over the next two years, including a ninth elementary school and a second high school. Due to the opening of these two new schools, these schools will impact attendance boundaries.

As part of the attendance boundary process, Frenship ISD said it will collect and gather feedback from parents and community members over the next three months, including town hall meetings on the proposed boundary changes.

A press release by Frenship ISD said during the town hall meetings, parents and community members will have the opportunity to learn more about the attendance boundary process, review the boundary maps with proposed changes, ask questions and provide feedback.

Frenship ISD said in a press release the attendance boundaries for elementary schools and the two high schools will be finalized and approved in January 2024.

See the town hall meeting schedule hosted by Frenship ISD below.

Elementary Attendance Boundary Town Hall Meetings:

Both elementary meetings are open to the public and will be the same presentation discussing the elementary attendance boundaries.

October 17, 2023 – 6 p.m. at Willow Bend Elementary, 8816 13th Street, Lubbock, TX

October 18, 2023 – 6 p.m. at Bennett Elementary, 101 Donald Preston Drive, Wolfforth, TX

High School Attendance Boundary Town Hall Meetings:

All four meetings are open to the public and will be the same presentation discussing the high school attendance boundaries.