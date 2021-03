LUBBOCK, Texas– On Friday, Frenship ISD announced it will offer free curbside meals for all children age 18 and under.

Families can pick up curbside meals on Monday from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and food bags will include meals for seven days.

Pickup locations are Westwind Elementary, 6401 43rd Street, and FHS Ninth Grade Center, 407 N. Dowden in Wolfforth.