Frenship ISD to offer free meals to all children during the summer

WOLFFORTH, Texas– On Tuesday, Frenship ISD announced it would provide free meals for all kids age 18 or younger across the Lubbock and Wolfforth communities starting June 1.

Frenship ISD said in a news release that the school district and Aramark teamed up together once again for Tiger Bites- which is a feeding program.

Read the full news release for more information on where parents can pick up the free meals below:

(Wolfforth, TX) – Frenship ISD and Aramark are teaming up once again for Tiger Bites, a summer feeding program that provides free meals for all kids age 18 or younger across the Lubbock and Wolfforth communities.

Starting June 1, families can pick up food bags once a week for each of their children. These bags will contain breakfast and lunch for seven days to cover meals for the week.

“Frenship ISD is proud to join Aramark in doing our part to help ensure that no child from 0-18 goes hungry over the summer months,” said Keith Patrick, Frenship ISD Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation. “This

program is a tangible way we can help provide an added layer of support for families across the entire area and we’re extremely proud to continue it through this summer.”

All children are welcome, and they do not have to be a Frenship student to receive the free food bags.

Food bags may be picked up curbside at the following locations:

Westwind Elementary School

6401 43rd Street

Lubbock, TX 79407

FHS Ninth Grade Center

407 N Dowden

Wolfforth, TX 79382

Tiger Bites Curbside Pickup Dates and Times:

Every Tuesday from June 1, 2021 – July 27, 2021

11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

For more information on Frenship’s Tiger Bites program, please visit www.frenship.net