LUBBOCK, Texas– The Frenship Independent School District announced Tuesday it was partnering with Aramark to provide free meals to children during the summer.

According to a the release, the sixth annual Tiger Bites Summer Feeding Program would provide a free lunch to Monday through Friday for all children. FISD said the program was not exclusive to Frenship students.

The program was set to take place from Monday, June 5 to Friday, July 28 and the children must be present to receive their lunches, according to the release.

(Wolfforth, TX) – Frenship ISD and Aramark are teaming up once again to combat child hunger during the summer months. The sixth annual Tiger Bites Summer Feeding program will provide free meals for all children age 18 or younger across the Lubbock and Wolfforth communities.

Starting June 5 until July 28, children can receive a free lunch each day Monday through Friday at the two designated Tiger Bites feeding locations. All children are welcome, and they do not have to be a Frenship student to receive the meal.

“Frenship ISD is proud to partner with Aramark to address childhood hunger during the summer

months,” said Brandi Savage, Frenship ISD Coordinator of Special Programs. “This program allows us to support not only the families in our district, but the entire area. We are looking forward to continuing it for the sixth year.”

Due to state and federal restrictions, children must be present in order to receive the free lunch and they must eat on site. Families will be able to enjoy games and activities at each Tiger Bites location.

Tiger Bites Summer Feeding Locations and Times:

Frenship High School Soccer Complex

702 Donald Preston Drive, Wolfforth, TX

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Duran Park

26th Street and Kewanee Avenue, Lubbock, TX

Time: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

There will be no Tiger Bites during the Fourth of July holiday week (July 3, 2023 – July 7, 2023).