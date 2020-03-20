Frenship ISD to provide curbside breakfast, lunch pickup

(The following is a news release from Frenship ISD)

(WOLFFORTH, TX) – Starting Monday, March 23rd, Frenship ISD will offer curbside meal pickup at six locations. In order to serve our entire community, any child age 18 or younger, regardless if they are a Frenship student, can pick up breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.

“During this time, meeting the daily needs of all our students is our top priority. Those needs include instruction and learning, meals, school supplies, and help with the social and emotional impact these times can have. It’s important to all of us at Frenship that not a single child gets overlooked,” said Dr. Michelle McCord, Frenship ISD Superintendent.

The free grab-and-go meals will be available from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice. Each child will be provided two meals at the time of pickup each day. This includes lunch for that day and breakfast for the following morning. The child must be present to receive the meals.

The six pickup locations include:

Frenship Ninth Grade Center – 407 North Dowden Road, Wolfforth, TX

Legacy Elementary – 6424 Kemper Avenue, Lubbock, TX

North Ridge Elementary – 6302 11th Place, Lubbock, TX

Terra Vista Middle School – 1111 Upland Avenue, Lubbock, TX

Westwind Elementary – 6401 43rd Street, Lubbock, TX

Willow Bend Elementary – 8816 13th Street, Lubbock, TX

During the pickup, families will stay in their vehicles and Aramark employees will deliver the meals at the curb.

If you have concerns about accessibility, please contact Frenship at (806) 866-9541 during weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or email Kpatrick@frenship.us.

For more information on the curbside meal pickup, go to www.frenship.net.

