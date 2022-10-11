LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to poor road conditions caused by rain two Lubbock schools, Frenship ISD and Cooper ISD, will only have buses running on pavement.

Frenship ISD said in a social media post that the pavement only pick-up and drop-off will occur Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12.

The post said in part, “If your bus stop is not on a paved road, the bus will pick up or drop off at the nearest point possible to the original bus stop.”

Lubbock-Cooper announced on social media that its school buses would run on pavement and caliche roads on Tuesday. Bus riders who lived on dirt roads would need to find other means of transportation.