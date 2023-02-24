WOLFFORTH, Texas — Frenship High School hosted an event to announce student David Winger was accepted to the Naval Academy. He was also accepted by the Air Force but chose the Navy.

“It is a commitment,” Winger said to the news media on hand. “I started my application two years prior to actually getting it.”

The event included a pre-recorded video message from Lubbock Congressman Jodey Arrington.

“Most people, when they hear Naval Academy, they think of like the intellectual side of things,” Winger said. “Well, I think it’s a balance.”

“Of course, there’s going to be intellectual challenges, but a big portion of it is physical,” Winger said.

Dr. Michelle McCord (left) with David Winger (right) at Frenship High School (Nexstar/Staff)

A video presentation by Congressman Jodey Arrington honors David Winger for his appointment to the Naval Academy (Nexstar/Staff)

“It’s a very small percentage of people that even get to the point of application,” Winger said. “But it’s an even smaller percentage to actually get the appointment.”

Winger said he plans to major in nuclear engineering.

“Most nuclear engineers at the Naval Academy end up on submarines working on nuclear reactors, and that’s actually where most graduates end up anyway.”

He said he chose Navy over Air Force because it’s the harder option and for him it would be more rewarding.

Frenship completely surprised him with the announcement.

“I got called down to the counseling suite,” Winger said. “And I was like the surprise is over.”

“And I turned the corner and there’s a marching band waiting for me,” Winger said.

Speaking of Frenship ISD, he said, “Everyone here is very service oriented, especially the teachers and the organizations here.”

“I’ve really been mentored in a way that shows that service has an impact on community,” Winger said.