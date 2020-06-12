Frenship students make blankets for UMC cancer patients

LUBBOCK Texas- Students from Frenship Independent School District made blankets for cancer patients at University Medical Center.

The 22 students who made the blankets, comprise the Frenship Superintendent’s Student Advisory Board. They complete different community service activities throughout the year.

Katie Long, a recent Frenship graduate, said she participated in the project for three years. She said the project was inspired by superintendent Dr. Michelle McCord whose family member was in the hospice years ago.

“I kind of think of as we are helping somebody just as sweet and loving as Dr. Mccord who is just going through something really hard,” she said “And they know that their family member could die or is about to pass away and we are able to give them a small amount of comfort.”

In addition to making the blankets, Long said she said a handwritten message is included with the blankets.

“When we’re writing the notes I think it’s becomes a little more real,” she said, “That this isn’t just a craft that we are doing that it’s going to a real person that it’s going to somebody that’s going through a difficult time.”

Emily Stuart, a Frenship graduate, said she’s grateful she got to participate in the project.

“Who knew there would be a pandemic and we would be able to help all these cancer patients feel safe during this pandemic, and just help them feel loved?” she said.

Betty Hitch, support services manager at UMC Cancer Center, said some of the blankets were given to patients undergoing their first cancer treatment. She said the blankets brought a much needed comfort to patients.

“Just the warmth of that blanket the comfort that it brings helps remind them that they are not in this fight alone, that even though this COVID-19 has left them feeling a little more alone letting them know that they’re seen and that they’re cared about and we are walking this journey with them,”she said.