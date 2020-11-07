Frenship Tigers welcome new cheer squad

LUBBOCK, Texas — Frenship High School welcomed a new cheer squad Friday morning at its pep rally at Peoples Bank Stadium.

“The Heart of Frenship” is a squad of nine girls in the special education program. Kayci Smith, the cheer coach and a special education teacher at the high school, said the name of the squad illustrates the positive energy of the girls making up the squad.

“They are truly the heart of Frenship,” she said. “You see them in the hallways, people are smiling. They’re talking to them. Actually, they talk to you first.”

Coach Smith said as soon as the squad entered the stadium, students from all grades, community members and athletes gave them a roaring welcome.

“I’m so glad that no one could see my face because there was ugly crying happening underneath the mask,” she said. “It brought so much joy to know that they had so much support just walking out there on the field.”

Coach Smith said they wanted to start the squad last year, but due to the pandemic they had to change plans. She said this year was perfect time for the squad to bring joy to a somber time.

“With everything going on in the world, we wanted joy we wanted anything to bring joy and inspiration,” she said, “If you look at those girls then you know that’s exactly what it is, you can’t not smile when you see them.

Alaina Golightly, a senior at Frenship, helps the squad practice and learn cheers. She said they’re some of her favorite people and that they help her feel welcome. She said the squad’s positivity and spirit makes a statement that everyone belongs.

“I think it’s really good to just get the knowledge out there that, [they] are human beings too,” she said. “You know [they] don’t need to be put in a box and labeled and kind of be set aside, ‘we are out here and we’re doing this out here with y’all.'”

Jennifer Loper, a Frenship parent, said her daughter is learning how to work in a team and that she gets excited with every practice.

“She’ll come home mom and say ‘mom we did a cheer’ and she’ll show [me] some cheers and chants,” she said,”Frenship nation is always going through our heads