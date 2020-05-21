Frenship to continue serving free curbside meals to all children under 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release by Frenship Independent School District.

Frenship ISD and Aramark will continue to provide curbside meals at no cost to the children in the community until further notice. Families will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch for all seven days of the week. Meals are available for all children age 18 or younger, and they do not have to be a Frenship student.

Below are changes for the summer curbside meals:

**On Monday, May 25, there will be no curbside meals due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Starting Thursday, May 28, pickup days will change to Tuesdays and Thursdays at only two locations. On Tuesdays, families will pick up breakfast and lunch for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Thursdays, families will pick up breakfast and lunch for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Pickup Times: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Pickup Locations:

Frenship Ninth Grade Center – 407 North Dowden Road, Wolfforth, TX

Westwind Elementary – 6401 43rd Street, Lubbock, TX

Since March 23, Frenship and Aramark have proudly served more than 200,000 meals to children in our community.