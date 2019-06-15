Frenship's Legacy Elementary named to 2018-2019 Texas Honor Roll

(Photo provided by Frenship ISD)

WOLFFORTH, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from Frenship ISD:

Frenship ISD announced [Thursday] that Legacy Elementary, a K-5 school in their District, has been named to the 2018 – 2019 Texas Honor Roll. The program, presented by Educational Results Partnership, is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and districts that are improving student outcomes. Legacy Elementary is one of 855 public schools in Texas to be recognized.

Schools that receive the Honor Roll distinction have demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations.

"The students, parents, teachers and staff are honored to be recognized by educational and business leaders as an Honor Roll School," said recently retired principal, Cheryl Booher. "We are continually striving to do what is best for students to increase academic achievement and seek excellence, and we are thrilled to see the hard work and commitment of all stakeholders produce such positive results."

President and CEO of ERP, James Lanich, said when schools and districts are dedicated to improving the learner experience, the entire community benefits.

"ERP is all about improving educational equity and promoting career readiness for all students, regardless of their family income, background or ZIP code," said James Lanich, Ph.D., ERP president and CEO. "These Honor Roll schools and districts are living proof that our students can succeed when schools are committed to removing educational obstacles and accelerating student success."

In Texas, the Honor Roll program is supported by numerous businesses and organizations, including the Texas Business Leadership Council, American Automobile Association (AAA) Texas, Macy's, Wells Fargo, Chevron Corporation and Enterprise Holdings Foundation.

To access the Honor Roll, visit www.edresults.org

(News release from the Frenship Independent School District)