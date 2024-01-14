LUBBOCK, Texas– Christopher Dickey, 36, was arrested on Wednesday nearly three years after he was accused of punching a woman in the face in June 2021, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

The documents stated officers were called to an apartment and found “fresh blood on the doorway.” Officers made their way into to the apartment and saw the victim with her “face and forehead full of blood.” She was described as looking “frightened and disoriented.”

Through the initial investigation, Officers found the couch flipped on its side and blood on the floor. Dickey was found sitting in the bedroom “shirtless, sweaty and heavy breathing.” The victim told officers she went to pick Dickey up because he was drunk and unable to drive., according court documents.

The court documents accused Dickey of punching the victim in the face. The court documents said he continued to punch her while forcing her into the apartment.

Dickey was taken in to police custody on Wednesday and charged with Assault of a House/Family Member. He remained at the LCDC on a $60,001 bond as of Sunday evening.