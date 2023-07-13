LUBBOCK, Texas — City Councilwoman Christy Martinez-Garcia issued a statement Thursday saying public safety was or perhaps still is compromised because of an issue with 911.

EverythingLubbock.com began coverage on Friday and continued on both Monday and Tuesday after it was revealed more than 30,000 calls to the Lubbock Police Department via 911 were abandoned. The majority (88 percent) of missed calls resulted in a call back from the dispatch center to the original 911 caller.

Martinez-Garcia said, “Simply put – I’m concerned that the safety of our constituents was/continues to be compromised.”

“We must assure our citizens that we will follow through in taking the necessary and corrective actions they expect,” she said. “I’m in agreement with a statement made by Mayor Tray Payne, ‘that resources made available to our police department be effectively used.’”

She said the issue must be further reviewed, followed by appropriate action.

“Lubbock taxpayers expect their 911 calls to be answered,” Martinez-Garcia said.

LPD did on Wednesday reach out to EverythingLubbock.com with clarification on one example of a 911 caller having trouble getting help during an emergency. Other requests for comment were not granted, but LPD instead released a social media video.

The number of abandoned 911 calls at LPD more than doubled from 2018 to 2020. At the same time, Mayor Payne said the city council allotted an additional $7.4 million to police in the current budget cycle.

Payne said issues with 911 should be getting better, not worse.

City Councilwoman Jennifer Wilson also made a public statement Friday which was critical of LPD for the number of abandoned calls.

EverythingLubbock.com invited LPD again to comment. This story will be updated if the invitation is accepted.