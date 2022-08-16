The following is a press release from Lubbock Christian University:

LUBBOCK Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Christian University (LCU) will open its residence halls on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 9:00 am to their new class of freshman students. LCU administration, staff, faculty, alumni, and current students will be waiting to welcome them and to offer a helping hand.

Starting college brings with it a mix of emotions for both the students and their families. The LCU community will do all that they can to make the process and transition as smooth as possible as they help move the students into their new home away from home. Among those expected to be on hand with the task of unloading cars and moving into residence halls will be LCU President, Dr. Scott McDowell and LCU First Lady Kay McDowell

The LCU family is excited for the arrival of the new Chaps and ready to participate in this special tradition of helping welcome and move in students.

WHERE:

Katie Rogers Residence Hall and Johnson Hall

Katie Rogers: East side of LCU campus on 22nd and Dover Ave.

Johnson Hall: West side of LCU campus off of Eileen Blvd., off of 19th St.

WHEN:

Thursday, August 18, 2022

9:00 a.m.: Residence halls open for students to move in.

9:00 a.m.: President McDowell & Kay McDowell helping at Katie Rogers

(Press release from Lubbock Christian University)