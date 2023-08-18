LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech students have been volunteering with Lubbock Habitat for Humanity since Monday for the annual Red Raider Welcome Week. Red Raiders said not only have they made a lot of friends along the way, but they’re proud to be a part of a school that makes giving back such a high priority.

“We’ve had more students this year volunteer than we’ve had in the past several years,” said Anna Burton, director of student leadership with the University Student Housing at Texas Tech.

Burton said she’s enjoyed bringing students out for years, but that they’ve all especially enjoyed this year and doing their part to help in the one-million-hour effort. She also told us there are about 15 students each shift, for a total of at least 30 students contributing five hours the past five days. Burton said while it may not be the biggest number, though, she’s always glad to help out the university.

“It does contribute in a small way to one million hours, and so hopefully with what we do this week, we’ll continue throughout the semester,” Burton said.

Students, like freshmen Serena Vigil and Amanda Scheperel, said volunteering has helped them get to know more about their new school, new city and new faces too.

“I think it’s a really cool way to just become involved in a brand new community because none of us are from Lubbock, so we’re all friends now because we are volunteers,” said Vigil.

“It’s just a way to give back to the community, and also a way to make friends and start to build our own little community,” said Scheperel.

Blayne Beal, director of centennial celebrations at Texas Tech said that the connection to the school and the community you’re serving is the heart of this lofty goal.

“What we really hope is that we can work towards… is letting volunteerism and service be a part of the students’ experience while they’re at Texas Tech, so that they kind of get an understanding of what it means to go out and serve your community,” said Beal. “So, while they do it here on campus and then when they leave, it’s something that they take with them and hope that they’ll continue to do.”

While the university can’t say for sure if they’ll get those last 400,000 hours in, many are feeling optimistic.

“As we come into the fall and we get into the holiday season, you know that’s typically a really big time for people to go out and they do things,” said Beal “We know based on last year that the number of hours that we got in the fall, so we feel pretty good that we’ll be able to get there.”

Whether you’re a Texas Tech student, alumni or fan, Beal said anything you do in the service of others without getting paid can count as volunteering to be logged. For example, teaching Sunday school, serving on a school board and more. There’s still plenty of time to give back. From wherever you are in the world, you can help the university reach that one-million-hour goal before the December 31st deadline. If you want to add some hours, you can do that and learn more about the project here.