Frida Kahlo’s Garden Exhibition at the Museum of Texas Tech University

Frida Kahlo’s Garden [opened Thursday] at the Museum of Texas Tech University and will run through January 7, 2021. The traveling exhibition transports visitors to the garden at Casa Azul (or Blue House), Kahlo’s lifelong home in Coyoacán, Mexico City, to experience her world as she did. Frida Kahlo (1907–1954) is considered one of the most significant artists of the twentieth century. Her body of work, consisting of some 250 paintings and drawings, is at once intensely personal and universal in scope, and relies heavily on the natural world.

Visitors to this exhibition will explore iconic photographs of the artist and her home and garden, in addition to reproductions of several of her paintings. Also included is information about native Mexican plants that were grown in her garden, a dress from the Mexican state of Oaxaca where Kahlo sourced much of her attire, and examples of folk art collected by Kahlo and her husband, Diego Rivera. Additionally, visitors will learn about Mexican culture, including traditional festivities, food and drink, and agricultural practices.

This exhibition is made possible by NEH on the Road, a special initiative of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Frida Kahlo’s Garden is adapted from the exhibition, FRIDA KAHLO: ART, GARDEN, LIFE, organized by guest curator Adriana Zavala at The New York Botanical Garden.

The Museum of Texas Tech University reopened on October 22 after a seven-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum is operating on an adjusted schedule of Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Masks are required while visiting and temperature checks and a review of symptoms checklist query will be administered upon entry. The museum is located at 3301 4th Street in Lubbock, Texas, and admission and parking is free.

