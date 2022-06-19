(Photo provided by the Friends of the Lubbock Public Library, Inc. via Facebook)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Friends of the Lubbock Public Library, Inc. have announced their upcoming Last Friday BookStore events for the 2022 summer months.

The upcoming BookStore dates are:

June 24-25, 2022

July 29-30, 2022

August 26-27, 2022

The Bookstore events are held in the basement of the Mahon Library, which is located at 1306 9th Street.

Members only hours are held on the Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (shop until 3:00 p.m.). Memberships may be acquired or renewed at the door. Non-member hours are held on the Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (shop until 3:00 p.m.)

For more information, you can visit the Friends of the Lubbock Library website.