LUBBOCK, Texas — Friends of the Lubbock Public Library, Inc. have announced their upcoming Last Friday BookStore events for 2022.

The upcoming BookStore dates are:

  • February 25-26
  • March 25-26
  • April 29-30
  • May 27-28
  • June 24-25
  • July 29-30
  • August 26-27
  • September 23-24
  • October 28-29
  • Kris Kringle, December 2-3

The Bookstore events are held in the basement of the Mahon Library, which is located at 1306 9th Street.

Members only hours are held on the Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (shop until 3:00 p.m.). Memberships may be acquired or renewed at the door. Non-member hours are held on the Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (shop until 3:00 p.m.)

For more information, you can visit the Friends of the Lubbock Library website.