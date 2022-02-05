LUBBOCK, Texas — Friends of the Lubbock Public Library, Inc. have announced their upcoming Last Friday BookStore events for 2022.
The upcoming BookStore dates are:
- February 25-26
- March 25-26
- April 29-30
- May 27-28
- June 24-25
- July 29-30
- August 26-27
- September 23-24
- October 28-29
- Kris Kringle, December 2-3
The Bookstore events are held in the basement of the Mahon Library, which is located at 1306 9th Street.
Members only hours are held on the Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (shop until 3:00 p.m.). Memberships may be acquired or renewed at the door. Non-member hours are held on the Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (shop until 3:00 p.m.)
For more information, you can visit the Friends of the Lubbock Library website.