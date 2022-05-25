LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is press release from Friends of the Lubbock Library:

Friends of the Lubbock Library supports the function and mission of the Lubbock Public Libraries through the Last Friday Bookstore and online sales.

Upcoming BookStore dates:

May 27-28, 2022

June 24-25, 2022

July 28-30, 2022

Information applicable to each BookStore date:

BookStore is in the basement of the Mahon Library, 1306 9th St, Lubbock, TX

Friday 9:00-2:00 (shop until 3:00) Members only (may join or renew at door)

Saturday 9:00-2:00 (shop until 3:00)

More information is available at http://www.lubbockfol.org/bookstore.html

