LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is press release from Friends of the Lubbock Library:
Friends of the Lubbock Library supports the function and mission of the Lubbock Public Libraries through the Last Friday Bookstore and online sales.
Upcoming BookStore dates:
- May 27-28, 2022
- June 24-25, 2022
- July 28-30, 2022
Information applicable to each BookStore date:
- BookStore is in the basement of the Mahon Library, 1306 9th St, Lubbock, TX
- Friday 9:00-2:00 (shop until 3:00) Members only (may join or renew at door)
- Saturday 9:00-2:00 (shop until 3:00)
More information is available at http://www.lubbockfol.org/bookstore.html
(Press release from Friends of the Lubbock Library)