Friends of the Lubbock Public Library annual Fall Book Sale continues Saturday

Friends of the Lubbock Public Library, Inc. (FOL), announces its annual Fall Book Sale to be held September 20 – 21, 2019 in the basement of Mahon Library, 1306 9th St., Lubbock, Texas.

Friday (9 AM – 5 PM) is “Members Only” day. New and renewed memberships are available at the door. Saturday (9 AM – 5 PM) is open to the public. Cash, checks, credit and debit cards accepted.

The Fall Sale is FOL’s longest running annual event, eagerly anticipated by FOL members and West Texas book lovers. Take advantage of your FOL membership and join us for the best selection of the year during “Members Only” day on Friday.

FOL receives donations of thousand items weekly and the shelves are full of new arrivals. In Education there are items for homeschoolers, teachers, and students, including textbooks through the graduate level. Religion includes Bibles, commentaries, world religion, devotionals, and family living. Non-fiction selections include Sheet Music, Large Print, Cookbooks, Business and Computers, and an extensive Texana/Southwest collection, just to name a few. Books on CD, Music, Movies, Computer Games, Puzzles and Art are available for purchase along with music on vinyl. Most items are priced for a dollar or less.

The Better Books Department has recently restructured the Children’s section making it easier to use and has an excellent selection of children’s and young adult books including favorites like Dorky Diaries, Harry Potter, Magic Tree House, Percy Jackson, Wimpy Kid, old classics and many more hidden and unusual treasures. Better Books sell quickly so arrive early to catch these popular titles! We also have hundreds of movies on DVD, and books on CD. Items in these sections are priced at one dollar or more.

The Best Books Department contains many books published in 2019, and several brand new items from a generous donation recently from the Texas Tech Press. This section also has an excellent selection of high quality items suitable for gifts at excellent prices, remember Christmas is just around the corner!

Last but not least, at checkout don’t forget the grab bags at only $1, you never know what surprises are contained in those bags.

Friends of the Lubbock Public Library Inc, is a non-profit organization supporting, promoting and benefiting the Lubbock Public Library system and the Lubbock area community. It was incorporated in 1967 and held the first book sale in 1968. Books are also sold online at AbeBooks.com and Ebay.com. Lubbock FOL is staffed by volunteers. Donations can be placed in storage sheds at 82nd & Frankford, 5520 19th, and 5034 Frankford anytime. We also have collection bins inside each of the libraries during regular business hours.



