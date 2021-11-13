Friends of the Lubbock Public Library release update, announce upcoming events

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Friends of the Lubbock Public Library:

Friends of the Lubbock Public Library (FOL) has used the experience of the COVID shut down as an opportunity to implement new and exciting ideas, some of which have been considered for years. Here are the changes you will find with FOL as we enter the new year.

Bookstore:

Last Friday BookStore (LFB) is the new FOL operating format in the Mahon Library basement where our quarterly sales were previously held.

The LFB happens the last Friday/Saturday of each month, January-October.

The November-December dates are combined into the first Friday/Saturday of December as our Kris Kringle Event.

The LFB allows our shoppers access to every book in the basement Sales Floor EVERY MONTH, with new stock arriving daily.

Each FLB is open for members only on Friday, and open to the public on Saturday.

Entrance to the FLB is from 9:00-2:00 on both Friday & Saturday and shop until our closing time of 3:00.

Walk-in and enjoy OR you may reserve a guaranteed entry time to the FLB using our reservation system.

The reservation system has been a positive experience for most of our shoppers, so we continue to use it both for shopper convenience and crowd control as well.

For volunteer and shopper safety, we reserve the right to limit the number of persons in the basement, if needed.

Sales Floor:

During 2020 FOL made extensive improvements in the floor plan of the sales area. We’ve increased the total number of books available to shoppers. Our children’s area has expanded and alphabetized as many sections as possible. The Better Books Children’s area has expanded. The best books section has been shifted to our online stores. The checkout area has been reorganized.



Media Sales:

Prices have dropped on DVDs and CDs.

VHS and audio cassettes are no longer available.

We continue to monitor media to utilize resources most effectively.

Volunteers:

In January 2021, FOL began accepting new volunteers once again.

Volunteers may work the number of hours that fits their lifestyle during our designated volunteer times.

Volunteer training is available most weeks and does require an appointment.

We also welcome the return of University and High School student volunteers.

Additional Information:

Visit our webpage at http://www.lubbockfol.org/.

Check the links to pages for volunteers, book donations, online sales, the Las Friday BookStore and reservations, and gift certificates.

[Upcoming] Events:

Friends of the Lubbock Library – Kris Kringle BookStore Event Mahon Library Basement, 1306 9 th St, Lubbock, TX Dec 3 – 9:00-2:00 Members Only (join at door) Dec 4 – 9:00-2:00 Public Welcome Shop until 3:00 each day



Friends of the Lubbock Library – Last Friday BookStore Half-Price Sale Mahon Library Basement, 1306 9 th St, Lubbock, TX Jan 28 – 9:00-2:00 Members Only (join at door) Jan 29 – 9:00-2:00 Public Welcome Shop until 3:00 each day



Friends of the Lubbock Library – Last Friday BookStore Mahon Library Basement, 1306 9 th St, Lubbock, TX Feb 25 – 9:00-2:00 Members Only (join at door) Feb 26 – 9:00-2:00 Public Welcome Shop until 3:00 each day



