Friends of the Lubbock Public Library's fall book sale planned for September 21-23

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Friends of the Lubbock Public Library:

Lubbock FOL announces its annual Fall Sale to be held September 21 - 23, 2018 in the basement of Mahon Library, 1306 9th St.

Friday (9 AM - 5 PM) is for members only, while Saturday (9 AM - 5 PM) and Sunday (1 PM - 4 PM) are open to the public. Cash, checks, credit and debit cards accepted.

The Fall Sale is FOL's longest running annual event, eagerly anticipated by FOL members and West Texas book lovers. Take advantage of your FOL membership and join us for the best selection of the year during "Members Only" day on Friday.

FOL receives donations of five to six thousand books a week and the shelves are full of newly arrived items. The Fiction department includes Mystery, Romance, Westerns, Sci Fi, Paranormal, Classics, Christian Romance, Christian Fiction, as well as an intriguing collection of manga, comics, and graphic novels. In Education there are items for homeschoolers, teachers, and textbooks for college students. Religion includes Bibles, commentaries, world religion, devotionals, family living, and fitness. Non-fiction selections include Sheet Music, Large Print, Cookbooks, Business & Computers, and an extensive Texana/Southwest collection, just to name a few. Books on CD, Music, Movies, Computer Games, Puzzles and Art are available for purchase along with VHS movies and music on vinyl. Most items are priced for a dollar or less.

The Better and Best Book Departments have an excellent selection of children's and young adult books including favorites like Harry Potter, Wimpy Kid, Percy Jackson, Magic Tree House, and others. Better Books sell quickly so arrive early to catch these popular titles! We also have hundreds of movies on DVD, and books on CD. Items in these sections are priced at one dollar or more.

Friends of the Lubbock Public Library (FOL) is a non-profit organization supporting, promoting and benefiting the Lubbock Public Library system and the Lubbock area community. It was incorporated in 1967 and held the first book sale in 1968. Books are also sold online at AbeBooks.com and Ebay.com. Lubbock FOL is staffed by volunteers. Donations can be placed in storage sheds at 82nd & Frankford, 5520 19th, and 5034 Frankford anytime. We also have collection bins inside each of the libraries during regular business hours.

