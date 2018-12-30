Friends of the Lubbock Public Library to hold Half Price Book Sale in early February

The following is a news release from the Friends of the Lubbock Public Library:

Lubbock FOL announces its annual Half Price Sale to be held Friday and Saturday, February 1 – 2, 2019 in the basement of Mahon Library, 1306 9th St.

The sale is open to the public. Cash, checks, credit and debit cards accepted.

Each winter we start the new year off by slashing our already rock-bottom, bargain-basement prices in half. Everything on the sales floor is discounted – nothing is held back. This does not include online items.

In addition to our vast inventory of regular, better, and best books, FOL has a large selection of multi media items including movies on DVD, books on CD, and music on vinyl and CD.

FOL has recently discontinued its inventory of books and music on cassette tape. We are currently starting the same process with VHS tapes. During this sale most VHS tapes will be available for free. That’s right FREE VHS movies. FOL prefers not to continue receiving donations of VHS and cassette tapes, but those we do receive will be forwarded to Goodwill.

In 2018 FOL has paid for leased books, audio books, e-books, children’s and adults’ book groups, a new and better internal control system, education of library staff, the Make Kids Count program with the Lubbock Avalanche Journal, and so much more. The money you spend at our sales goes to advance the cause of literacy for the children of Lubbock, who are our future, as well as all the current patrons of our library and all of its branches.

Friends of the Lubbock Public Library (FOL) is a non-profit organization supporting, promoting and benefiting the Lubbock Public Library system and the Lubbock area community. It was incorporated in 1967 and held the first book sale in 1968. Books are also sold online at AbeBooks.com and Ebay.com. Lubbock FOL is an all volunteer organization. New members and new volunteers are welcome at any time.

Book donations to FOL can be placed in storage sheds at 82nd & Frankford, 5520 19th, and 5034 Frankford. We also have collection bins inside each of the libraries during regular business hours.

For a copy of our advertising poster, please check under the publicity tab on our website – lubbockfol.org. FOL can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.

(News release from the Friends of the Lubbock Public Library)