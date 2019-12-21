Friends of the Lubbock Public Library to host Half-Price Book Sale in January

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Friends of the Lubbock Public Library Inc.:

Friends of the Lubbock Public Library (FOL), announces its annual Half-Price Sale to be held January 10-11, 2020, 9AM – 5PM in the basement of Mahon Library, 1306 9th St., Lubbock, Texas.

The sale is open to the public. Cash, checks, credit and debit cards accepted.

Come to the HALF-PRICE SALE!

The Friends of the Lubbock Public Library has placed thousands of books on the shelves in 2019, and now is the time to clear those shelves with the annual Half-Price Sale. A first for this Half-Price Sale will be the inclusion of both Better and Best books in the half-price offering, as well as the General Sales area books.

Sections include Children’s, Young Adult, Fiction and Non-fiction, Comics and Manga, DVDs and CDs, and Puzzles.

The Southwest/Texana Collection in Better Books, includes any and everything related to Texas and the Southwest. Topics cover Native Americans, cowboy lore, western and political history, tall tales, and true stories. This section also includes Texas yearbooks, almanacs, county histories, fiction by Texas authors, as well as coffee table books, atlases and maps.

The Best Books Department contains many books published in 2019. This section also has an excellent selection of

high quality items suitable for gifts for all occasions at low prices.

At checkout don’t forget the grab bags at only $.50, you never know what surprises are contained in those bags.

This is a wonderful opportunity to stock up on books, movies, puzzles and records to occupy the upcoming cold winter days and nights, and help a great cause!

Friends of the Lubbock Public Library Inc., is a non-profit organization supporting, promoting and benefiting the Lubbock Public Library system and the Lubbock area community. It was incorporated in 1967 and held the first book sale in 1968. Books are also sold online at AbeBooks.com and Ebay.com. Lubbock FOL is staffed 100% by volunteers. Donations can be placed in storage sheds at 82nd & Frankford, 5520- 19th, and 5034 Frankford anytime. We also have collection bins inside each of the libraries during regular business hours.

