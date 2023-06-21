LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock Police report said that two people were robbed at gunpoint while trying to purchase a PlayStation 5 from Facebook Marketplace.

The Lubbock Police Department responded to a call on 42nd Street and Avenue U on Tuesday in reference to a robbery, according to the report from LPD.

The report stated that when officers arrived, the victims said they were “robbed at gunpoint by an unknown male.”

The victim contacted the suspect inquiring about purchasing the console and met at 42nd Street and Avenue U to exchange the sale.

When the victim told the suspect he “had the money in his pocket” he was told it would be needed in a bag, said the report.

When the victim grabbed a bag in the back seat of the car, the suspect went behind him “pointed and pressed a brown or green semi-auto handgun against [his] back.”

The suspect demanded to “give him everything he had,” said the report. According to the report, the suspect took the money, wallet and key fob to the car and both victim’s phones.

The victims were not injured at the time, said the report.

In addition, the report said the victim’s phones were tracked to the 2000 block of 35th Street and officers responded to the area in an attempt to find stolen property.

The officers spoke with the tenants and “due to the possible GPS location of the [victim’s] phones” asked consent to search their backyard for the items. The officers were then able to enter and search the backyard, said the report.

The phones, identification card and wallet were found in the backyard, and officers confirmed they belonged to the victims, said the report.

The report also mentioned the items were returned to the victims. At the time of the report, the suspect was not found.

According to LPD, as of Wednesday no arrests have been made in regards to this report.