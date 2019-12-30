Friona man killed in traffic crash with train, DPS says

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas – A Friona man was killed Monday morning when his vehicle was struck by a train in Randall County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred shortly after 5:00 a.m. at U.S. Highway 60 and Farm-to-Market Road 168 near Umbarger.

DPS said the driver disregarded a stop sign on FM 168, crossed all lanes of U.S. 60, traveled into a bar ditch, struck a dirt embankment and then went on to strike a railroad track ballast adjacent to the highway.

The vehicle then rolled over the first set of tracks and came to rest upside down on a second set of tracks.

It was then struck by an eastbound train and came to rest about 2000 feet down the tracks from the impact area.

Carlos Olvera, 21, of Friona was pronounced deceased at the accident scene.

The engineer and a passenger on the train were not injured.