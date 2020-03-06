From Texas to Alaska, Texas Tech basketball most popular by county in the nation, Vivid Seats says

LUBBOCK, Texas — Last month, Vivid Seats announced that Texas Tech topped their list for most popular college basketball team by county in the nation.

Texas Tech was followed by Kentucky, Minnesota, Arkansas and Nebraska, according to Vivid Seats.

In their study, Vivid Seats alluded to the fact that Texas is, obviously, very big and has the most counties. They said this definitely contributed to Texas Tech’s placement on the list.

The Red Raiders garnered almost every county in West Texas. They got some down in the Permian Basin too. They even had a few in Eastern New Mexico.

Interestingly enough, Texas and New Mexico weren’t the only states with their Guns Up. Wade Hampton County in Alaska also made the list for supporting the Red Raiders.

Hamilton County in Kansas also swung for the Red Raiders.

