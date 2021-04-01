‘Frustration would be a kind word:’ AD Hocutt holds press conference after Beard exit

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt held a press conference Thursday after it was announced that Men’s Basketball Head Coach Chris Beard would leave Texas Tech for the University of Texas.

Hocutt said Beard explained to him leaving was not about looking for better fan support or facilities and that it was not for financial reasons.

Hocutt said while Tech was “willing to invest,” they were not given an opportunity to give a counter-offer.

“We were not given an opportunity to provide a counter-offer or even know what he was offered [by UT],” he said.

Hocutt also explained that Texas Tech had, at one point, formally offered Beard a lifetime, rolling contract to stay in Lubbock, but that it was clear Beard was not interested in committing to that type of contract.

“[Beard] shared with me that he was ready for another challenge, he was ready for the next challenge,” Hocutt said.

Hocutt said it was frustrating to see Beard leave specifically for another school in the Big 12 conference, and specifically another school in the state of Texas.

“You have somebody that then walks away to go to an in-conference school, an in-state school? Absolutely that frustrates you. Heck yeah it does,” he said. “If we’re honest and loyal and sincere about talking about getting in the fight, and you’re in the fight everyday – yeah. Frustration would be a kind word to summarize it.”