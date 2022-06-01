LUBBOCK, Texas— Fort Hood military base is on track to be renamed after Texas Tech graduate and U.S. General Richard Cavazos.

He was the brother of Lauro Cavazos, former president of Texas Tech University.

General Cavazos led a group of Puerto Rican soldiers in the Korean War as well as leading an infantry battalion during the Vietnam war.

“Cavazos earned the Silver Star and two Distinguished Service Cross awards for his service during the Korean and Vietnam wars. In one instance, he was recognized for exposing himself to enemy fire and exploding grenades,” NPR said.

A special naming commission was formed by an act of Congress to consider military installations that were named in honor of Confederate war heroes from the American Civil War.

Fort Hood is one of eight military bases in the process of being renamed. The changes will not be finalized until 2024.