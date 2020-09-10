Fugitive caught, LPD says, wanted for human trafficking

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Image of Izaya Lozano from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Thursday said wanted fugitive Izaya Lozano, 21, was located and arrested.

The following is a statement from LPD:

Fugitive Located in California

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service received a Crime Line tip that led to the arrest of 21-year-old Izaya Lozano.

Lozano had a warrant for his arrest for human trafficking. He was located in Gardena California and taken into custody by the US Marshals Pacific Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Los Angeles.

Related Story: LPD, U.S. Marshals searching for fugitive wanted for human trafficking

Related Story: Lubbock Anti-Gang Center arrests 3 gang members after chase Tuesday

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar