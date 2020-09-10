Fugitive caught, LPD says, wanted for human trafficking

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Thursday said wanted fugitive Izaya Lozano, 21, was located and arrested.
The following is a statement from LPD:
Fugitive Located in California
(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service received a Crime Line tip that led to the arrest of 21-year-old Izaya Lozano.
Lozano had a warrant for his arrest for human trafficking. He was located in Gardena California and taken into custody by the US Marshals Pacific Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Los Angeles.