LUBBOCK, Texas — A full-scale active shooter exercise is scheduled at Monterey High School during the morning on Monday, June 6.

There will be noticeable increase in law enforcement and first responders in the area surrounding the school.

“The public is asked to keep in mind that this is just an exercise, and does not warrant any concern,” a press release from the City of Lubbock said.



While public interest surrounding the exercise is high, due to safety concerns, no additional participants will be allowed inside the exercise perimeter.

The exercise will test the proactive steps the City of Lubbock, first responders, emergency management team, local school districts and hospitals take to ensure an effective and efficient response should the need arise

Organizations involved in the full-scale exercise include:

City of Lubbock Lubbock Police Department Lubbock Fire Rescue Office of Emergency Management

Covenant Health

Lubbock Heart Hospital

Lubbock ISD Lubbock ISD Police Monterey High School

StarCare Lubbock

UMC Health System UMC EMS



“This full-scale exercise was scheduled several months ago to test emergency action plans during an active shooter incident, and is not in response to the recent tragedy in Uvalde,” a press release from the City of Lubbock said.