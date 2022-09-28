LUBBOCK, Texas — A multi-agency public safety exercise is scheduled at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LPSIA) on Wednesday, October 5.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the exercise will start at 9:00 a.m. and last approximately eight hours.

“This triennial FAA-required full-scale exercise is a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional activity which involves the actual deployment of resources in a coordinated response as if a real incident has occurred,” the City of Lubbock said.

Smoke and flames may be visible during the exercise near the airport.

Hundreds of participants will be involved including role-playing volunteers, first responders and dozens of emergency response vehicles.

“It is extremely important to remember, and to convey to the public, that this is an exercise,” the City of Lubbock said.

LPSIA will remain open during the exercise and no impact is expected on arriving or departing flights.