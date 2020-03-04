Full-scale training exercise scheduled for March 11 at Lubbock’s airport

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

A multi-agency public safety training exercise is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport. This exercise is scheduled to start at 7:00 a.m. and last approximately six hours.

The airport will remain open during the exercise, and no impact is expected on arriving or departing flights.

The full-scale exercise, which is required by the FAA, is a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional activity which involves the actual deployment of resources in a coordinated response as if a real incident has occurred. The exercise will ensure that local first responders, assisting agencies and other departments are prepared to handle any major emergencies that could occur at the airport. Hundreds of participants will be involved including role-playing volunteers, first responders and emergency response vehicles.

Due to the nature of the life fire training activies in the exercise, smoke and flames from the training site near the airport and will be visible to citizens and travelers. It is extremely important to remember, and to convey to the public, that this is an exercise.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)