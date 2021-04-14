Fully furnished home donated to Post family after fire killed two teen girls

POST, Texas — The local non-profit, Imprint Outreach, in Post, plans to hand over the keys of a newly renovated and furnished home to the Soto family on Thursday.

“I hope it offers the family reprieve,” said Leslie Workman, with the organization. “A time that they can rebuild financially, emotionally and take the day to day stresses out of the picture for now.”

Back on March 30, 2021, the Soto family lost everything they owned in a fire. However, more devastating was the loss of two of their three daughters.

15-year-old Rayven Soto and 12-year-old Avery Soto passed away in their home after it was burned to the ground with them inside.

Since that day the community has worked together to replace items such as household appliances, furniture, clothing and now a home.

“I just really do appreciate everything everyone has done,” said Amanda Soto, Rayven and Avery’s mom. “A part of me is happy and another part of me is lost without my other two.”

It’s been a bittersweet few weeks for the family after the Garza County Sheriffs Office confirmed the case was closed, calling it an accidental fire with no origin.

“I just feel like there are not enough answers out there and I just want a real thorough investigation done,” said Amanda.

She said she is just looking for closure.

“I just want to live at peace knowing — if it did start at my house — I can probably live with that,” she said. “But if it happened somewhere else, I want justice for my girls.”