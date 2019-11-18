FUMC hosting 27th Annual Community-Wide Thanksgiving Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from First United Methodist Church of Lubbock:

First United Methodist Church of Lubbock will host the 27th Annual Community-Wide Thanksgiving Dinner at the Christian Life Center located between 13th and Avenues O and M. The entire Lubbock Area Community is welcome to share this wonderful dinner made by volunteers with donations from local businesses. First United Methodist Church anticipates serving 1,200 turkey dinners during this fellowship filled afternoon. Approximately 200 volunteers participate in this event and represent the entire Lubbock and surrounding communities. Since its inception in 1993, over 24 thousand people have received a free traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Saturday, November 23rd, 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the FUMC Christian Life Center

