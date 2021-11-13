FUMC Lubbock hosting annual Community-Wide Thanksgiving Meal Saturday

(Photo provided by First United Methodist Church in Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s First United Methodist Church will host their annual Community-Wide Thanksgiving Meal on Saturday, November 13.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. as a drive-thru, pick up meal in the church parking lot.

Vehicles will line up in the parking lot located on 13th Street between Avenues M and N.

The entire Lubbock area community is welcome to share this wonderful dinner made by volunteers with donations from local businesses.

According to a press release, First United Methodist Church anticipates serving 1,200 turkey dinners during this fellowship filled afternoon.

Approximately 200 volunteers participate in this event and represent the entire Lubbock and surrounding communities.

Since its inception in the early 1990s, over 25,000 people have received a free traditional Thanksgiving dinner.



