LUBBOCK, Texas— The fall season is officially here, and Halloween is around the corner! Take a look at events happening in Lubbock and its surrounding areas.

Brownfield

5th Annual Trick or “Tractor Treat”

  • The Brownfield news announced the 5th annual Trick or “Tractor Treat” will take place at the Farmhouse Vineyards on Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Buffalo Spring

Annual Hayride

  • The Buffalo Springs Lake Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual hayride on Friday, October 28.

Floydada

Assiter Punkin Ranch

  • According to its official Facebook page, the Assiter Punkin Ranch will be open  from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.  

Lubbock

At’l Do Farms

  • The At’l Farms and corn maze will be open until Saturday, November 5, according to its website. The maze is closed on Mondays and will be open from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Thursday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Nightmare on 19th Street

  • According to its official facebook page, Nightmare on 19th Street will be open 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Sundays and will close on Monday, October 31.

Plainview

Trick or Truck

  • The City of Plainview announced the Junior Service League of Plainview will host the annua “Trick or Truck” on Saturday, October 22 at 11:00 a.m.  
  • A social media post said the event will include a live helicopter landing as well as allowing kids and their families to sit in all kinds of vehicles.

Wolfforth

The Harvest Festival and Parade

  • The parade was announced to take place on Saturday, October 22 at 9:00 a.m. and will go down Farmer’s Market to Main Street and end at Friendship Middle School.
  • The festival was scheduled to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

If you have an you would like to add to the list send us an at newsweb@klbk13.tv.