LUBBOCK, Texas— The fall season is officially here, and Halloween is around the corner! Take a look at events happening in Lubbock and its surrounding areas.

Brownfield

5th Annual Trick or “Tractor Treat”

The Brownfield news announced the 5th annual Trick or “Tractor Treat” will take place at the Farmhouse Vineyards on Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Buffalo Spring

Annual Hayride

The Buffalo Springs Lake Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual hayride on Friday, October 28.

Floydada

Assiter Punkin Ranch

According to its official Facebook page, the Assiter Punkin Ranch will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Lubbock

At’l Do Farms

The At’l Farms and corn maze will be open until Saturday, November 5, according to its website. The maze is closed on Mondays and will be open from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Thursday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Nightmare on 19th Street

According to its official facebook page, Nightmare on 19th Street will be open 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Sundays and will close on Monday, October 31.

Plainview

Trick or Truck

The City of Plainview announced the Junior Service League of Plainview will host the annua “Trick or Truck” on Saturday, October 22 at 11:00 a.m.

A social media post said the event will include a live helicopter landing as well as allowing kids and their families to sit in all kinds of vehicles.

Wolfforth

The Harvest Festival and Parade

The parade was announced to take place on Saturday, October 22 at 9:00 a.m. and will go down Farmer’s Market to Main Street and end at Friendship Middle School.

The festival was scheduled to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

If you have an you would like to add to the list send us an at newsweb@klbk13.tv.