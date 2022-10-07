LUBBOCK, Texas— The fall season is officially here, and Halloween is around the corner! Take a look at events happening in Lubbock and its surrounding areas.
Brownfield
5th Annual Trick or “Tractor Treat”
- The Brownfield news announced the 5th annual Trick or “Tractor Treat” will take place at the Farmhouse Vineyards on Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Buffalo Spring
Annual Hayride
- The Buffalo Springs Lake Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual hayride on Friday, October 28.
Floydada
- According to its official Facebook page, the Assiter Punkin Ranch will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Lubbock
- The At’l Farms and corn maze will be open until Saturday, November 5, according to its website. The maze is closed on Mondays and will be open from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Thursday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Sundays.
- According to its official facebook page, Nightmare on 19th Street will be open 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Sundays and will close on Monday, October 31.
Plainview
- The City of Plainview announced the Junior Service League of Plainview will host the annua “Trick or Truck” on Saturday, October 22 at 11:00 a.m.
- A social media post said the event will include a live helicopter landing as well as allowing kids and their families to sit in all kinds of vehicles.
Wolfforth
The Harvest Festival and Parade
- The parade was announced to take place on Saturday, October 22 at 9:00 a.m. and will go down Farmer’s Market to Main Street and end at Friendship Middle School.
- The festival was scheduled to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
