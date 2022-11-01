LUBBOCK, Texas — According to information from Krestridge Funeral Home, funeral arrangements have been made for Levelland Animal Control Officer, Jonathan David Corder, 41.

Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 5:45 pm with visitation following from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the funeral home said. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with interment to follow in the Smyer Cemetery.

Corder’s obituary said that he was born in El Cajon, California on August 27, 1981 to David R. and Sylvia H. Corder. He attended Levelland High School and graduated in 2000. Corder then moved to San Marcos, Texas shortly after and lived in Buda, Texas until 2020.

“Jon was known as a giver and never met a stranger,” the obituary continued.

Corder loved his job as a City of Levelland as an Animal Control Officer, the obituary said.

Corder passed away on October 22, following his family’s difficult decision to pull him from life-support. He had been in the hospital following a crash he and his coworker, Crystal Goforth, were in while on duty on October 13.

Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia said even in death, we see a shining example of Corder’s servant heart as he was an organ donor with LifeGift.