Funeral arrangements set for former Texas Tech basketball star Andre Emmett

DALLAS, Texas — Visitation and funeral arrangements have been scheduled for former Texas Tech and NBA basketball player Andre Emmett.

Emmett was shot and killed early Monday morning. The investigation is still ongoing, according to Dallas Police.

According to CBS11, a family friend of Emmett confirmed a wake and public viewing will be held Sunday, September 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Laurel Land Funeral Home at 6000 South R L Thornton Freeway in Dallas.

Emmett’s funeral will be held Monday, September 30 at 11 a.m. at Saint Luke Community United Methodist Church at 5710 E R L Thornton Freeway in Dallas.

